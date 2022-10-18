The time to tackle the climate crisis is now
To the Editor:
Hurricane Ian and the widespread devastation it caused should be a tipping point in our acknowledgment of the true cost of the climate changing and our response to it.
For decades, the alarm has been sounding on a potential planet threat; the threat has increasingly become reality. We are past the point of debating it; the question now is do we still have time to mitigate it?
I suggest the minimal reaction to the increasing changes wrought by our dependence on fossil fuels could be to stop the subsidies afforded to the fossil fuel industry. While it is also true that the renewable energy industry now receives the most in subsidies to help “turn the ship around,” the justification to continue subsidizing fossil fuels (oil, gas and coal) is $20 billion per year, according to the federal Environmental and Energy Study Institute. This helps keep prices down, but further delays a more rapid change to safer sources. These subsidies are also simultaneous with record profits from these same entities.
It has been suggested that we tax the fossil fuel companies to create a fund to help rebuild after a catastrophic weather event. That action would be passed on to consumers. We already fund FEMA with tax dollars. Why not remove billions in subsidies and put that directly into rebuilding funds?
The time has to be now. The energy companies know how to create safe, affordable energy already. They have known this for a long time. Renewable technology is and will be increasingly implemented despite the slow transition. Let’s speed up the process by having the companies who help create the climate crisis more attuned to reversing it.
PEGGY ABBOTT
Geneva