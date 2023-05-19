The Trump effect
To the Editor:
As Donald Trump avoids responsibility by appealing and appealing and appealing the verdict of a jury of his Manhattan peers that he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll, Americans who can’t support a less-repulsive Republican candidate — especially husbands and fathers and sons, and grandfathers and brothers and uncles who’ve ignored previous evidence of creepy character — should prepare for the incredulity of wives and daughters and mothers, and granddaughters and sisters and nieces.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva