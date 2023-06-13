The upside of New York’s proposed ‘clean slate’ law
To the Editor:
Finger Lakes Times readers can weigh in on a criminal justice reform bill, the final version of which should be voted on in the current legislative session, according to a report posted May 31 by Spectrum News.
The current version of New York’s “clean slate” law, tabled at the end of the last session, would reduce obstacles to both “sealing” and “expunging” conviction records for persons who have paid their debt to society.
Currently, New York allows limited applying for, and “sealing” of, conviction records, but does not allow “expungement.” Business and labor leaders — and a coalition of over 100 public and private partners — have been lobbying Albany lawmakers to undo the economic harm caused when those with conviction records suffer lifetime discrimination in employment, housing, and educational opportunities after completing sentences, including probations.
Karen Dewitt, Capitol Bureau Chief at NYS Public Radio, has reported that, unlike other recent criminal justice reforms, “clean slate” has the support of some law enforcement professionals, including Wayne Harris, a former deputy police chief in Rochester and now part of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, a group of prosecutors, judges, corrections officers, and other law enforcement officials advocating for reform. Dewitt also has reported that NY’s district attorneys also back parts of the law, but would like to see changes to make the bill more like Michigan’s clean slate law, which allows law enforcement to keep “non-public” conviction records.
Nearly two years ago in the New York Times, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, explaining his support for a “clean slate” law, cited both his company’s experience and also research published in the Harvard Law Review. Researchers studied the effects of expungement reforms in Michigan, and summarized that work as follows: “Our findings tell a good news/bad news story: when expungement is not automatic (and takes time, effort, and even money to apply), only a very small share of the people eligible for relief actually apply for and receive an expungement — but those who do experience clear improvements in economic outcomes, and pose little public-safety risk. Taken together, these conclusions have a clear policy upshot: They support the expansion of expungement availability, an easing of the procedural hurdles associated with seeking expungement, and, in particular, the emerging movement to make expungement occur automatically after a period of time, rather than after an application process” (harvardlawreview.org/2020/06/expungement-of-criminal-convictions-an-empirical-study/).
For information, visit the website of Clean Slate NY(cleanslateny.org). To comment on the bill, visit the websites of Pamela Helming (nysenate.gov) and Jeff Gallahan (nyassembly.gov).
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva