The whine (cave) of a ‘Recovering Liberal’
To the Editor:
I know writers have deadlines to meet, but could Marc Thomas have shown less respect for Finger Lakes Times readers before submitting “Hard questions to ask about education” (Jan. 5)? Think bait and switch. The title promised serious inquiry, but it delivered none of that.
Rather, Mr. Thomas whines on about parents, teachers, and administrators in the Geneva City School District. Those GCSD stakeholders, together with counselors, nurses, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodial staff — to say nothing of school resource officers in this age of random, senseless violence — do the difficult, often back-breaking work of creating safe teaching and learning in our schools. Mr. Thomas ought to stop by and see for himself. It’s only a 2,400-mile trip from Las Vegas, from which perch he complains about our schools.
Not content with mere carping, Mr. Thomas fills the rest of his space with the same misguided suggestions for school reform and improvement that have been imposed on Geneva from safe distances — like Albany, Washington and now, apparently, Las Vegas — for 30 years:
• Doubling-down on standardized testing, despite its well-documented limitations, revealing an ignorance of the last 20 years of educational research, which has amplified the warnings of Alfie Kohn in his original work “Fighting the Tests: A Practical Guide to Rescuing Our Schools.” (Phi Delta Kappan, January, 2001).
• Reducing financial support, discounting inconvenient economic truths, and the apples-to-oranges fiction of per-pupil spending comparisons, while ignoring the danger of his shilling for the tribalism of private schools.
• Limiting compensation for GCSD staff, suggesting a perverse valuation of teaching and learning in America’s public schools, where stakeholders collaborate to do the noble work of developing in all students the knowledge and wisdom needed for participation in the our vision of liberal self-government.
• Blaming the economic and social circumstances of hard-working parents, including singles, revealing a shameful, haughty elitism. Mr. Thomas writes that, as a taxpayer and stakeholder, he is “alarmed and dismayed” about the work of others in the Geneva City School District. He might make the trip from Las Vegas and contribute something other than rancor.
The Board of Education meets every month. I’m sure those volunteers would welcome the help. He could also sell his town of Geneva property and limit his alarm and dismay.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva