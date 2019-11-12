The worst of our 15 U.S. Presidents in my lifetime
To the Editor:
In the 16th century, England had its King Henry VII. In the 20th century, the German despot Hitler came on the scene. And now, the 21st century has presented the United States of America with wannabe King Donald I — or perhaps he prefers the dictator title!
He certainly has a lot in common with both men, too numerous to list here, but I am sure your readers know most of them, especially if they have followed history. The Donald has always had wealth, women and privilege like Henry, and he rants to the crowds he assembles like Hitler, and although he still does not have the power of death like the other two (he just “fires” those who don’t agree with every word), he has managed to make immigrants suffer greatly with family separation and use of cages, plus his wishes of “shoot ’em in the legs,” snakes and alligators in pods along the border. Is this the man you want to lead our country?
There have been 15 U.S. presidents in my lifetime, and all have had their faults, but none has come close to the man in today’s White House. He is a scoundrel with no conscience and the world’s greatest ego. I have been a Republican all my voting days, but the 2016 election got my write-in vote, and hopefully that will not have to happen again if Congress does its duty to the American people with a solid impeachment and his removal from office.
By the way, I only know three people who somewhat like Mr. Trump. The many others I know — local, in-state or out — abhor all he does, and this in Republican territory. I also shall never again vote for our present Congressman, Tom Reed.
Enough said — for now.
NANCY D. GILLETTE
Penn Yan