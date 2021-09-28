Try these gambling alternatives

To the Editor:

We live in a digital world; one where anything of desire can be found right at our fingertips. This accessibility may be beneficial for a lot of things, including grocery delivery, ordering gifts, and texting an old friend. However, when it comes to risky behaviors such as gambling, the increase in availability may pose a potential issue, especially for those who struggle with problem gambling.

Gambling means to risk something of value on a game of chance, in the hopes of a desired outcome. Many people gamble without a problem. However, about 5% of adults in New York state have developed a problem with gambling. This could be anytime their gambling has caused serious issues in their lives including relationship issues, financial struggles, and even work-related problems.

The legalization of mobile sports betting in New York State is set to begin this fall. Therefore, in preparation, the Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center has created a “healthy alternatives to gambling” guide to assist those who want to keep the odds at bay.

• If you’re looking for a little EXCITEMENT or rush ... try participating in a SPORT or HOBBY through your local community center.

• If you’re looking to be more SOCIAL or not feel so ISOLATED ... try joining a social group or CLUB, VOLUNTEER in your community, CONNECT with family and friends, or enroll in a CLASS

• If you’re looking for a DISTRACTION or are experiencing UNPLEASANT FEELINGS. .. try talking to a COUNSELOR

• If you’re BORED or LONELY ... try finding something you’re passionate about like ART, MUSIC, SPORTS, or READING

• If you’re looking to RELAX after a STRESSFUL day ... try YOGA, EXERCISE, DEEP BREATHING, or getting a MASSAGE

• If you’re looking to solve MONEY PROBLEMS ... try seeking help from a CREDIT COUNSELOR

If you’re looking for HELP ...call TODAY

The Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center

Call (585) 351-2262 or email FingerLakesPGRC@nyproblemgambling.org.

JENNA HOTALING, CHES, CHC

Team Leader-Finger Lakes PGRC

Rochester

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...