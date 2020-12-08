There are avenues to get updated COVID-19 data
To the Editor:
I read with interest Josh Durso’s “In Focus” column of Nov. 17 in the Finger Lakes Times.
I agree that statewide handling of coronavirus data could be improved. However, it is not necessary to visit each county’s website for COVID-19 data. Visit www.syracuse.com/coronavirus-ny/ to see a map of New York state, and clicking on any county brings up its data (updated daily, I believe).
Also, www.statista.com/statistics/1109409/coronavirus-covid19-cases-rate-new-york-by-county/ shows data by county in bar graph form (updated daily, but delayed a couple of days, I believe).
JACK GIFFORD
Phelps