There are better places to locate solar farms
To the Editor:
It seems that we are going to be getting more electricity from solar panels. I DON’T like them.
I read that the company sets up a 15-year lease with the property owner. What happens at the end? Can the company just leave? What can the property owner do then?
My second objection is about the land they use. It is almost always good farmland which is no longer available for crops.
I do offer some suggestions. I see no reason why these have to be on flat ground. It is probably more difficult, but hillsides that are not farmland should be used. The panels can be attached to buildings, which would provide income for the building owners.
Another placement would be the grass areas of our expressways. That would save the cost of mowing the area, as well as generating some income for us.
My last suggestion is to use the trash mountains we are building. Those things are producing gas now which can be converted into electricity. Adding solar panels would be another use. Certainly, that property is never going to return to any other productive use.
Lastly, I like turbines on hilltops the best.
JOE IOCCO
Geneva