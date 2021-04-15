There are other odors in SF besides just the landfill
To the Editor:
Upon receiving the recent information put out by our fellow concerned residents of Seneca Falls about the landfill issue once again, I feel the need to address the issue.
Why are they only worried about the landfill? Never once have they mentioned Scepter odors or the sewage smell at the intersection of 5&20 and Balsley Road. Are none of the other smells offensive? And as I have asked before, just where are they sending their garbage?
It would be good if they would spend more time letting the town know what their plan is for the closing of the landfill. Plus, when or if it closes what will our taxes be? Will the police department be eliminated? How about the cutbacks in the street and water departments? We need more transparency about what this town board is planning. They sure don’t seem to let the community know.
If only our local garbage were allowed at the landfill, how about all the other businesses only dealing with local residents, too? That should be the policy for all. I’m sure many would look differently at this. Should we only use local financial, dental services, restaurants, gasoline stations? Should we stop visitors from using our facilities? That landfill is monitored by the state. The ones that hate the landfill need to stop involving other towns and maybe look around to other businesses that smell.
When we vote in November, please remember the ones that want to do away with the one company that does so much for the entire county ... not just Seneca Falls. We, the voters, control who sits on the town board. Vote, cast a vote for what you want, not what the board is shoving down our throats. Believe me, the ones on the board now want to raise our taxes. From previous meetings, when asked to cut spending, it has never happened. They keep spending. Stop the money from the landfill now and see where we’ll be! See then who the board members blame. Think for yourself ... no one else pays your taxes.
Thank you.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls