Decades ago, I visited a WWII vet named Eddie in a convalescent home. He was much younger than the others, but he was the one most incapacitated. He had shell shock, now called PTSD. Some vets reacted to seeing buddies explode over the battlefield with temporary insanity, some with a Hell that never left them day or night. That was Eddie.
My cousin Lee Lawler was one of the lucky ones who was able to cope with flashbacks during the day, but the trauma ruled his nights, lifelong. He left his shared foxhole with a best buddy to check on other Rumford boys of Maine's Company B. They were under a mortar attack. He returned to his foxhole and his buddy, to find a mortar had made a direct hit. Lee's reaction was temporary insanity. A vet names Martin told me only the tackling ability of the whole platoon prevented Lee from putting an end to Fascism right then and there.
Other well-loved family and friends, witnessed Hell during WWII. Like Lee, they have gone on to Heaven and suffer no more, but we have roughly 300,000 veterans still alive. We have Nazis in the Finger Lakes. My heart sinks when I think what torture that must be for our WWII survivors.
Amateur digital detectives have been a tremendous help to the FBI in identifying the Timothy McVeigh wannabes of Jan. 6. Southern Poverty Law Center membership is another way that regular people can honor our vets and fight fascism today. Join today.
"Deliver us from evil." (Jesus)
