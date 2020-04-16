To the Editor:
Isolation due to the COVID-19 can be especially difficult for those struggling with gambling problems. Extra time, stress and anxiety, easy access to gambling on the internet, and an increase in online gambling options are a recipe for trouble. People struggling with gambling problems, or in recovery from problem gambling, may find this isolation to be especially difficult.
If you have noticed extra stress, anxiety, anger, uncontrollable urges to gamble or an increase in gambling activities, there are options for help. If your loved one is struggling to control their gambling, help is available for you too.
Contact The Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center at (585) 351-2262 or https://nyproblemgamblinghelp.org/finger-lakes/
JENNA HOTALING
Rochester