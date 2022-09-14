To the Editor:
I’m glad I still receive a print edition to the Finger Lakes Times or I might have missed this about our community.
These items all appeared individually, in the Sept. 3-5 edition, but together they make a strong statement about some of the good things that go into the value of living where we do.
The lead article celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Seneca Community Players. My wife and I have attended several of their productions over the years and have never been disappointed. This is a tremendous undertaking that consistently produces quality entertainment to sold-out houses. The actors, backstage crew and directors are all people that live among us and they find fulfillment in entertaining us. Congratulations, and thank you to all involved.
Turn to page 2A of the same edition and readers found another 50th anniversary celebration of a different type. The Geneva Center of Concern was founded in 1972 by citizens to answer the needs of the less fortunate in our community. A thrift shop for clothing, household goods and furniture was established at 30 Lewis St. It did not take long to realize that there was a need for a food pantry, also. The Center is now located at 58 Avenue D; a full-service pantry was added in 1992. The pandemic of the last few years has increased the population served here, and an expansion project was initiated to increase the storage and service area to keep up with our communities needs. This is a volunteer organization, staffed by 50-plus caring volunteers with a paid director. Congratulations and thank you for your devotion.
Page 6A of that edition gave us a story about an Eagle Scout project by Nicholas DeYulio that benefits Ontario County’s animal shelter. Part of his project was to build 40 animal beds. Now that is a feel-good event.
The front of the Insight section had two positive articles. Chris Lavin, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club, wrote about the excellent work being done for our children, providing them with after-school activities and working with Foodlink for nutritional needs from infancy right on up through school age. Dan Hennessy wrote a fine essay on our loss of John Salone recently and the broad influence John had on our city.
People complain about the news being negative, but this Labor Day weekend edition delivers uplifting and positive news. I, for one, am proud of the community I live in, what it offers, and my chance to participate in such worthy activities.
MICHAEL OSBORNE
Geneva
Osborne is co-president of the Geneva Center of Concern.