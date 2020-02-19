Think about children when dealing with today’s issues
To the Editor:
Do you love your children? Do you truly care about their future? If the answer to those two questions is a definite yes, then it’s time to consider what is happening in our country.
Recently, there was so much coverage of the impeachment trial and various bombastic speeches by President Trump that other items slipped by the radar.
On Jan. 24, for example, it was reported that President Trump is removing environmental regulations so that pesticides and other pollutants can once again be dumped into our rivers, lakes, and streams. He will also allow destruction of our precious wetlands for construction projects. For decades Americans have fought to clean up our fresh water resources, and now Trump has removed these protections to help big corporations make more money. Does he care about clean water in our lakes and rivers? Obviously not! But what about your children? Will they be able to swim and fish, and enjoy the outdoors or will they wonder how their parents could have allowed corporate greed to once again ruin the environment? Some things are worth more than money, a lesson President Trump obviously never learned.
On that same day, I learned that the Trump administration wants to change school meals so that fewer fruits and vegetables will be offered, and children will have the option of choosing only items high in fat. Where are the adults in the room, who should realize that this approach will only lead to more childhood obesity and health problems for them down the road?
Another issue that seems to have slipped by the radar is that the national debt is ballooning to impossible heights. In 2020 our government will spend $1 trillion more than it is taking in, due mainly to the huge corporate tax cuts the Trump administration has put into effect. Is there an adult out there who does not know to what condition that kind of spending leads? It’s called bankruptcy, and America is heading straight down that road!
So the question is, “Do you love your children, or do you love big corporations and the Trump administration more?” Will you be able to honestly say that you did all you could to secure your children’s future, or are you planning to hand over a polluted, unhealthy, and bankrupt America to them?
MARGARET FRANCIS
Clifton Springs