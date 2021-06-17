To the Editor:
It's sad how flawed our justice system is!
New York has a law about grandparents' rights, and yet I was denied those rights. I have heard others have had questionable outcomes with this particular judge. The lies they were caught in today, and yet still won is unbelievable.
It is sad that as grandparents we are at the mercy of our children, and they can take these babies away from us and lie about why and get away with it.
My heart will forever be missing a huge part of it. I hope when they are older they look me up. I will show them proof I never stopped caring!
APRIL RENNIE
Waterloo