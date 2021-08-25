This may be the right time for Upstate to break away
To the Editor:
Bail “reform.” The SAFE Act. Ever-expanding state mandates. These and other issues lead Upstaters to cry out, “If only we could break away and be our own state!” The resignation of Gov. Cuomo presents, literally, a once-in-a-century opportunity to pursue this dream.
The current push for D.C. statehood would mean two more U.S. Senate seats for Democrats. Statehood for Upstate would almost certainly balance things out with two Republicans. This would mirror 1959, when the concurrent admissions of Hawaii and Alaska kept things copacetic for both parties.
Why consider statehood now? First, the ascension of Kathy Hochul gives New York its first governor from Upstate since Nathan Miller in 1921-22. Second, New York also holds leadership of the U.S. Senate with Charles Schumer. Could he and Sen. McConnell come to a “Great Compromise” of creating two new states, one blue and one red? (The process is surprisingly simple: the Admissions Clause simply says that New York could petition Congress for separation. Simple majority votes in the House and Senate would create our new state).
Although the process depends on Washington, the real issues are in Albany. Even in times of Republican-led state Senates, meaningful policy advances on tax reform, gun rights, deregulation and other key issues never materialized. How to get the Albany to agree to “let us go?” Certainly, we’d need to review policy issues (particularly fiscal) and the logistics involved in a breakup. The point is, we’ll never know the answers unless we ask the right questions.
In the 19th century, states were added to the Union in pairs, to keep the balance between slaveholding and free states. Dispensing statehood was a way to continue slavery. Now, for D.C. and Upstate, statehood would be a tool to expand freedom. Think of it this way: if Downstate and Upstate had always been separate since the founding of the Republic, would anyone advocate for their merger in 2021?
JEFF HOFFMAN
Waterloo