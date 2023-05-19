Lt. Thomas’ story impacted writer
To the Editor:
I think I started reading obituaries in my late 20s. It’s something my parents did, and I remember them discussing various accomplishments and activities of those who had passed. Now that I’m in my 60s, I guess I’ve read thousands in many different newspapers, including yours.
I cannot recall ever being as impacted as I was after reading Lt. John B. Thomas’ obituary in the May 11 edition. I started reading it and saw that a 23-year-old young man from North Rose had passed. I live in Lyons, work in Clyde, and know many people in the surrounding communities. How could I not have heard about this tragedy? Then, as I finished reading the first sentence, it became clear.
I was reading about the death of an American hero. Someone who left an Ivy League school to fight and ultimately die for their country 80 years ago. He never got to know that he was part of America’s greatest generation. He never got to enjoy the freedoms that his and thousands of others’ bravery guaranteed.
Thank you for publishing this obituary and Friday’s front-page follow-up about his life and untimely death. Also, thank you to his family for sharing such a personal journey.
Welcome home, 1st Lt. John B. Thomas. Rest in peace.
NICK SCHUYLER
Lyons