Those safety measures to slow Covid spread? It was right
To the Editor:
Sharon Randall’s column on Jan. 13 was a treat. I wish you could have read it. It was all about the love of grandparents. The kind of love every child needs. She states that her grandmothers taught her how to love with abandon, holding nothing back in the way they loved her. She writes, “l knew they would love me forever on this Earth and someday from Heaven.”
I never had grandparents but l have seen the beautiful unfailing love of grandparents to their grandchildren. Now our friends are giving that same love to their grandchildren. The children are so blessed and l am sure they could not imagine their lives without them.
So when people say all those safety measures we took to slow the spread of Covid were a mistake, l have to disagree. The elderly and the vulnerable and all of life are too precious to not protect whenever we can. We will never know how many lives we saved by doing them. Yes some vaccinated people have gotten covid but most of them had a mild case and recovered without going to the hospital. I am just thankful they got the virus after getting the vaccine. Sadly some still died.
If you or someone you are in lots of contact with has cold symptoms, congestion, fever etc. please stay home, get tested, if you can’t stay home, please wear a mask if you aren’t already and let others know so at least they can protect themselves from you. Your co workers have the right to know so they won’t get sick or unknowingly bring the virus to their relatives and friends.
Many thanks for everyone who haven’t given up. Thank you to everyone who is helping to keep our love ones safe. Let’s let “Life and Love persist” (the title of Sharon’s article.)
LAUREL CALLAHAN
Waterloo