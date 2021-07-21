To the Editor:
As an American living with unresolved war trauma, I have a request: Please don't call me unpatriotic.
I do love this country, its spacious skies, its purple mountains, even its tiny violets, whether we are determined to rid our lawns of them or not. I love the resilience of this country, of its great people and, yes, of its tiny violets, both which persist even within the most challenging conditions. Yet some of us struggle to be as resilient.
They say, “Trauma zombiefies you — you’re alive but not quite fully living.” The great shame of the "walking dead" is often that we’re still alive at all to experience our own inability to fully participate in life. We feel it an insult to the very Creator of Life that we often can’t see or feel the wonders before us. Those burdened with such shame find it extremely difficult to hold our heads up proudly like many imagine every American should.
I love this country. But not all of us are free, and not all of us are brave. Please trust me when I tell you this. And when we speak proudly of the land of the free and home of the brave, those of us who are neither free nor brave understand that we are being excluded, that we do not count in our own country. Many of us don’t deserve to have our patriotism questioned. Please remember some are not unpatriotic, but simply traumatized.
AIMEE BARTELT
Clifton Springs