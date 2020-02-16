To the Editor:
In the Insight section of the Feb. 2 Finger Lakes Times, three articles printed next to each other reveal the deep ideological beliefs that divide our country and prevent us from acknowledging the different lived experiences of others.
In "A conservative path to education," columnist Marc Thomas models his article after one by national columnist Dennis Prager. A school superintendent is speaking to a group of fictional students. “All references to ‘social justice’ and ‘oppression’ will be struck from the curriculum ... there will be no demonizing of those who had a hand in discovering, founding and creating the greatest country in the annals of history, the United States of America."
The second article features civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who led the sit-ins for equal rights at segregated lunch counters in Nashville in 1960. He risked his life as a Freedom Rider, sitting in the white sections of buses throughout the South fighting segregation of interstate travel, where he was severely beaten many times.
In, "Sitting for pledge disrespects the City of Geneva as well," the writer in letters to the editor disagrees with Councilor Salamendra’s choice to not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.
The writer says, “Our flag represents the United States of America. It is our country’s universal symbol. This country is the most free, forgiving, welcoming, prosperous and safest on the face of the earth, like it or not.” John Lewis, living in the segregated south, would certainly challenge that statement. Each new wave of immigrants to this country also would have to respectfully disagree.
America’s sordid history should not be whitewashed by blind patriotism to a fictionalized America but taught as an instrument of human progress and positive change.
One person’s demonstration of protest does not contradict another person’s honoring the flag. Both should be upheld as demonstrations of positive American values. We should all try to, understand, respect and learn from other people’s lived experiences and points of view and we will be better citizens for it.
John Lewis is quoted, “My philosophy is very simple: When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to stand up, you have to say something, you have to do something.”
That should be the American value that we all aspire to, then one day America may be the most free, forgiving, welcoming country in history.
JIM ENGEL
Geneva