To the Editor:
Re: the letter from Mr. Niles concerning Mr. Trump's "hate" of the military:
I don't know if he hates the military, but he certainly demonstrates a lack of respect. For example, his treatment of the Gold Star families of Sgt. LaDavid Johnson and Capt. Humayan Khan; his denigration of the military service of Sen. John McCain; his transferring of funds earmarked for schools on military installations to the construction of a wall (apparently the Mexican payments have been delayed); and, of course, his deadly case of "bone spurs".
Throwing additional billions at high-tech and likely redundant weapons systems hardly qualifies as supporting those who are out on the front lines defending the nation.
DAVID KING
Geneva