To the Editor and all City of Geneva residents:
If you have been following the local political issues that have surfaced in the past few months, then you know it is time to get involved. I have been one of many that have decided to get involved by voicing our thoughts and concerns regarding how this City Council is conducting business. I am not going to get into items that have been discussed on Social Media and our local newsprint. It's time you experience it firsthand.
I urge all of you to start following City Council meetings on Zoom, YouTube and hopefully in person when that is allowed. It will give you the experience of how these councilors conducts themselves during these meetings. You must experience it with your own eyes and ears to really appreciate what lies ahead for us as a City.
You will witness how your councilperson is representing you and their position when voting on important issues like the formation of a PAB, the 2021 budget, our tax base and plans for any economic growth. You will learn firsthand if they are representing you, or only interested in their own personal and political agenda.
Then take the next step and write, call, and email your council member voicing your questions and concerns regarding how they are representing you and your ward. Reach out to the mayor, city manager, and our Council-at-large representatives as well!
PETER P. GILLOTTE
Ward 4