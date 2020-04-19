To the Editor:
Many Finger Lakes school have a "Graduates of Distinction" program in place. The criteria is a graduate who has achieved distinction through outstanding accomplishments or lifetime achievements; Red Jacket is the latest school to set one up.
About 10 years ago the then-Geneva superintendent proposed such a program and for whatever reason, known only to him, it never got off the ground. I was part of that original committee and have been frustrated ever since. I think it is time for the Geneva schools to have such a program.
Maybe, once we get back to semi-normal, a local service organization such as Rotary or Kiwanis would be interested in leading this effort. I also believe there is a junior Rotary active in the school system. They might also be interested.
It's a shame that Geneva doesn't have such a program. We have many graduates who have distinguished themselves in many different areas. Sports has their own HOF, let's be proud of our non-athletic graduates and let others know it!
ROGER WALLACE, GHS '63
Stanley