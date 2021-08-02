Time is now to save our natural resources
To the Editor:
Water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink.
It may be truer sooner than you think. Even though we are a water world with 70% of the surface covered with it, only a fraction of what’s left is drinkable. The drinkable amount keeps getting smaller and smaller.
We have an increased population and pollution to blame for it. We also have let the water systems degrade to a dangerous level. Some systems are well over 60 years old, with some even older. We have not kept up with replacements to it just kicking the can down the road. Well, the end of the road is fast approaching and Congress and the cities are not ready for financial costs to fix it. Just remember that water equals life and without clean drinking water, you die.
Along with water, clean air would be nice to have but we are not changing lanes fast enough. Too much carbon emissions from factories and cars worldwide are not being replaced with solar panels and wine turbines fast enough. It would be great to have the lifestyles of the 1950s and ‘60s but the planet is heating up faster and faster, changing the climate. Just look out West to all the fires and to the record heat waves we have had. Other places seem to become flooded every month. Not to mention tornadoes that seem to be increasing.
Naturally hurricanes seem to be an every month occurrence and growing in strength.
It seems we have crossed the point of no return on the climate, but if we really make an all-out Manhattan Project of it, we may by the end of our children’s children’s lifetimes see a rebound in climate. Let’s all cross our fingers and hope for the best because we’ll need it.
STEPHEN FALLON
Stanley