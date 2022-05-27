Time to amend the 2nd Amendment
To the Editor:
A gun is a weapon. The definition of a weapon is a thing designed or used for inflicting bodily harm or physical damage. A gun was designed and manufactured to maim or kill.
We as a nation must understand that after the Buffalo shootings and many other mass shootings, the 2nd Amendment must be modified. Each of our states today has a “well regulated militia” known as The National Guard. The right of the people to keep and bear arms is no longer a necessity.
Our Constitution and its amendments were implemented to be a living document. It’s time to amend the 2nd amendment and place us on the road of becoming a more civilized nation.
GREGORY P. LAZZARO
Seneca Falls