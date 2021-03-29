To the Editor:
Thank you to Joel Freedman for bringing the issue of animal cruelty to the public's attention in "Choose kindness over cruelty" (Finger Lakes Times, March 13, "Guest Appearance"). Another example of our hard-earned tax dollars being wasted on archaic cruelty when there are so many definitive and more accurate non-animal alternatives available and cheaper too.
But it is that old "but this is the way we have always done it" mentality rejecting change and new advancements. Yes, new procedures will have to be set up and proper training on the new highly advanced and impressively meticulous equipment, but the trade off for safer and better human health demands it!
Everyone should contact their legislators and request that they pass laws requiring upgrades from the currently flawed product and medical testing procedures of the past centuries to the more precise and scientific options of the 21st century.
JANET ENOCH
Geneva, Illinois