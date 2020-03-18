To the Editor:
The enormous contributions that Wayne County and the Finger Lakes make to the state of New York are often overlooked or taken for granted. The farms, orchards, vineyards, and remarkable beauty of the landscape and villages do come to people’s minds, but what about the wildlife, fresh water, air, and soil?
What about the highly skilled workforce that contributes to the technological industries we host? What of the history we commemorate? What of the art we inspire?
If given the chance to reflect upon all that the Finger Lakes are and can be people would be overwhelmed with the desire to protect the area and see it thrive.
No one would see Wayne County or the Finger Lakes as the place to dump trash and sewage from large cities, like New York City, and effectively wipe away all that the area provides.
Tully Environmental is proposing to do just that.
Yet I am proud to say that hundreds of us joined each other recently to protest that plan, recognizing the threat it represents to our area and our livelihood. People came together regardless of political affiliation to say we will not accept this literal excrement.
We came together as Wayne County. We came together as the Finger Lakes. We came together as New York state.
We raised our voice to be heard as we should and it was good.
SCOTT COMEGYS
Palmyra