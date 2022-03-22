Time to play hardball
To the Editor:
The vast majority of the world is in agreement and is outraged about what Putin is doing.
Here is an example of an appropriate letter that should be sent to Putin, signed by the countries of the world who understand his insane invasion of Ukraine.
Mr. Putin,
You have three options: 1) We will put a referral in for you to get a psychiatric evaluation and treatment, 2) We will come after you, apprehend you and put you on trial for war crimes against humanity, or 3) We will come and kill you.
Sincerely,
The Countries of the World
Time to play hardball.
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls