To the Editor:
Mr. Ciciarelli, thank you and well put in your response to Mr. Niles in your letter of Jan. 8, "Another call to offer proof or verification."
The people who stormed the Capitol must be puzzled by the Democrats' power and numbers to have perpetrated the hoax of the pandemic, stolen their election, and influenced all those Republican-assigned judges, defense department personnel and cabinet members to betray that gentleman who presently occupies the White House.
I don't care which party occupies the White House, but I do care that we start returning to some civility, decency and cooperation. We need to iron out some of the loopholes in our checks and balances, correct and create universal steadfast voting protocol, curtail any information that is printed, posted or passed along that can't be confirmed or by some affirmation be attributed to a responsible party that can be held accountable.
This continued free-for-all has to stop. It all starts at the top. A man who stands at the top shouldn't incite rioting. It shouldn't have come as any surprise to anyone when he postured his campaign four years ago with name calling during the primaries, cries of "Lock her up" during his campaigning, and unthinkable rudeness at home and abroad throughout his administration. This was a shameful chapter in our history. Let's get started on a new one.
JACK LEMMON
Marion