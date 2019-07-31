Time to stop blaming the Democrats
To the Editor:
I notice reader Jim Wedman is on his high horse again blaming Democrats for everything that’s wrong with this country (FL Times, Letter to the Editor, July 7, “Time to stop the insanity; Republicans need to lead”). Many of his statements were misleading, incorrect, or, like his idol Donald Trump, outright lies.
For example, he claimed “illegal immigrants use more in government social safety nets and reserves than they contribute in taxes.” The fact is, illegals, while they are required to pay taxes, are not legally eligible for any of the social programs Mr. Wedman claims they are.
Another lie is that Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” proposal includes a promise that “you don’t have to work if you don’t want to.” That statement is ludicrous. No candidate would ever promise that people don’t have to work if they don’t want to. It would be political suicide.
Another lie was that Congress has done nothing but harass Trump. The truth is the House of Representatives has passed more than a dozen bills along to the Senate for consideration. Those bills have been sitting for months on the desk of majority leader Mitch McConnell (a Republican) who has bragged that none of them will ever come to the floor for debate. He has even called himself the Grim Reaper because he will see to it those bills die.
The only one of Mr. Wedman’s statements that is true is “Republicans need to get a spine.” Donald Trump daily assaults and violates the U.S. Constitution (read the Emoluments Clause for proof), and the Republicans are too cowardly to enforce their checks-and-balances power to stop this would-be dictator.
It’s time to stop blaming the Democrats for the social, environmental and moral problems of the U.S. It’s the Republicans’ lack of control over a president who is a proven liar, adulterer, racist, woman-molesting draft dodger. Even the man who ghost-wrote Trump’s book said Trump should have been incarcerated years ago. It’s time for the Republicans to demand Donald Trump obey the Constitution he swore to uphold.
RICHARD CICIARELLI
Phelps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.