Tired of cable? Cut the cord with an antenna
To the Editor:
Dear readers , are you tired of Spectrum raising your cable and internet prices? Well, look no further. I will tell you, if you’re thinking about cutting the cord do it and get an antenna and streaming.
Worried that the young kids will have nothing to watch with an antenna? Well, fret no more. PBS has a sub-channel called PBS KIDS, a 24-hour kids channel that’s, well, for kids. Also there is a kids sub-channel from the ION channel called Qubo. It’s a kids channel that runs from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next morning, showing cartoons for kids. And on the weekends Qubo shows cartoons for older kids. So no worries about the kids, they’re covered.
As for the adults there are 22 channels for you as well. One is for teens and young adults called TBD, videos and shows from the internet. For adults there is a station called Comment that shows B rated science fiction movies. Then there are six channels that show classic TV shows and movies called Charge, MeTv, Bounce, Laff (comedy), GetTv and CoziTv and other channels.
Did I mention it’s free. All you need is an outdoor antenna and you can get 22 channels for free. So cancel your cable with Spectrum and show them you will no longer have your hard-earned money taken from you month after month for TV channels you never watch ever (I bet it’s a lot). Your antenna will pay for itself in a few months.
Think of the money you will save by tell Spectrum bye-bye. So what are you waiting for? Cut the cable and have free TV for life.
BEN ROBBINS
Waterloo