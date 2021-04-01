To the Editor:
First, let me emphasize that I do not condone the alleged behavior of Andrew Cuomo. If he is guilty of the accusations made against him, there should be some form of consequence. It's not up to me to determine what that is.
The point of this letter is to look at some of the comments readers made to the Times related to the Cuomo situation and published on March 16.
Some of the remarks included "a long history of being a bully," "corruption at its worse," "so tired of double standards" and various forms of comments about sexual harassment.
My question is where were these people when Donald Trump was running for president? You remember Donald Trump — he's the guy who was accused by 26 women of sexual harassment and by one woman of rape. He's the guy who verbally bullied anyone who disagreed with him, especially women. He's the guy who led the most corrupt administration in this country's history. Yet he's also the guy who got a "get out of jail free" card for all this. Talk about a double standard.
I have to wonder how many of the people who were interviewed flew Trump flags in their front yards or voted for him once or twice.
If Andrew Cuomo is going to be crucified for his behavior, Donald Trump should be crucified for his. Anyone with any morals should say Trump can no longer be the standard bearer for the Republican party that he has destroyed over the past four years.
RICHARD CICIARELLI
Phelps