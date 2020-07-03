To the Editor:
Dear 2020 graduates:
I'm thinking of you and wishing you well. Your year and graduation have been different. That is a good reminder to make a difference.
Know you don't need to be a stereotype, complaining, dissatistifed, showing off or secretive. Be smart enough to get help if you need it. Behave in a respectful and dignified way, even if you weren't brought up that way and especially if you were. Give honor to your parents, even parents who didn't do parenting that well and especially if they did.
Choose really good personal absolutes — rules you make for yourself — where you draw a line in the sand. I won't do these bad things and I will do my best to always do certain good things, to and for myself and others. For example, I won't tear people downa dn I will build people up, eveyr chance I get. I'll be an "upstander" rather than a "bystander."
You'll stick to these absolutes better if:
1) You write them down;
2) You tell someone, to keep you accountable;
3) You improve them as you mature.
That about what is importantand beneficial, even more than urgent or impressive.
Always keep learning. A line from a new popular song says, "Learning comes from trying. Don't be afraid to lose." (J.J. Heller) Learning may be a skill. Real learning is wisdom. We are spritual beings. Don't fear growing spiritually, even thoughpublic schools and collegegs don't often teach spiritual truths anymore.
Go forward with courage and confidence and determination to make your life and family a blessing and your world a better place.
Congratulations and prayers that "you live [your life] well." (Another line from J.J. Heller).
PATRICE OWEN
Penn Yan