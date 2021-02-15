To the Editor:
Why is it that when something goes wrong state-wide or nation-wide related to what I'll call Hot Topics of the current times (COVID-19) our local and federal elected officials scream, "Holy hell"?
I'm referring to Rep. Tom Reed and NYS senators Pam Helming and Tom O'Mara. They've each made front page news of my local paper, the Finger Lakes Times and I'm sure (without having looked) they're mentioned in The Messenger as well. They're slinging mud at either President Biden, Gov. Cuomo, NYS Health Commissioner Zucker or all of them. This is such a counter-productive, immature, irresponsible, behavior that I will not and cannot tolerate from adults. This is behavior that I would expect from children in a schoolyard, for crying out loud!.
My message to these folks is simple: Grow up and take some responsibility for your own actions. Let's work together. That is the only way anything has been solved in the chambers of government. Act in a way that is in the best interest for the people and not for yourselves.
This type of acrimonious talk and attitude is what our last President carried throughout his entire term and he now has to face his vicious consequences in front of the U.S Senate hearing.
JIM GREGOIRE
Geneva