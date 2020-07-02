To the Editor:
People all over the world are dying from the coronavirus. In our country, we are experiencing another sickness that also is killing people. It is HATE: "A cancer of the heart."
Eventually, we will find a vaccine to eradicate the deadly virus. Hate, however, has been in existence for decades and may be around forever.
To dislike someone can be normal. When that dislike boils over to harming or killing someone, it becomes hate.
Science, medicine or modern technology have yet to discover a deterrent. God proclaims love conquers evil, but many seem not sold on the good word. Until we find a way to manage this hatred, people will continue to suffer and die, often for no reason.
Perhaps if we as individuals could find some degree of peace and caring in our hearts, we could, at least, find respect for one another. Then, possibly, everyone could feel safe.
Today we are struggling to become a great nation again. Most would agree we need a change. Presently our country is like an octopus. We have many troubling issues whirling around our nation. Most are attached to the President.
To reach any type of peace in our nation, we all face a tremendous challenge. One is very important, especially for our young kids who are coming up behind us. They do not deserve inheriting a country clouded with prejudice, racism and killing. All without good leadership. Together, it can all change if we have the desire to act.
So let's lift each other up and do the right thing. Doing what we need to do to accomplish our objective: PEACE! Then all else will fall into place.
My advice is: Let God be your guide. Via con dios.
DAVE LYON
Lyons