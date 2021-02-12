To honor Holocaust victims, learn, watch for danger signs
To the Editor:
Regarding Mr. Hennessy’s latest column in the Finger Lakes Times, “A false comparison,” it is infuriating, to say the least, to see the victims of the Holocaust being used to try to silence those who are desperately ringing the alarm bells about the threat of a modern-day version of Nazism taking power in America.
Being no fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger, I was surprised by his personal and compelling video comparing the Jan. 6 attack on Congress with the 1938 “Night of Broken Glass” attack on Jewish businesses in Germany and Austria.
Schwarzenegger successfully conveyed the sense of a line of social decency having been crossed, the crumbling of fundamental rules of behavior on which society rests, of ordinarily decent people being drawn into the madness. They may later have felt shame and regret for what they had destroyed, but too late. They had crossed that line.
What the attackers destroyed cannot be restored. Like Sept. 11, Jan. 6 brutally taught us that yes, it can happen here. A mob, directed by prominent politicians, invaded our national government and beat people to death. There is no going back.
So why does Hennessy think that comparing the Capitol mob to Nazis is dishonoring the Holocaust dead? Because, he says, the Third Reich was such a unique evil that nothing else comes close. Gas chambers, world war, genocide, millions dead, mass rallies with a ranting dictator … ahem.
But that is looking through the wrong end of the telescope, confusing beginning and end. Actually, the Nazis’ first attempt at violently seizing power failed: Hitler landed in jail. They came back the democratic route, and eventually won enough votes to dominate the government. Which they then demolished piece by piece, perfectly legal.
And the platform that got the Nazis elected was not “vote for us and we will go to war with every major power on earth, set up a police state and kill all Jews.” It was in fact “Make Germany Great Again,” “Germany for Real Germans,” “Down with the liberal elite,” ”Stop the Jews from taking over our country” and “Stop Socialism.” Yes. Really. You can look it up.
The way to really honor the victims of the Nazi horror is not to set the Holocaust up on a pedestal for all to bow down before, but to learn from what happened to all those people, and how to see the early signs of danger, and to stop it from happening here. Before it is too late.
BENGT A. SWARD
Himrod