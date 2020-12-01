To Rep. Reed: Please call for peaceful transition
To the Editor:
A letter to Congressman Tom Reed:
Dear Tom,
As a true problem solver, I appreciate your accomplishments and focus on our district. I know that there is much to do and you are in a position of great influence. I also know we have disagreed in the past on some key issues.
But tonight, as a father of three kids, an owner of a manufacturing business in a rural city employing over 50 amazing and dedicated staffers, I’m compelled to ask the following:
When can we come back to our roots as Americans? As upstaters? As the men and woman of this great state and country? The rule of law is clear. Among all our sacred American rights, the highest is our vote. When our family members made the greatest sacrifice, to die for this great country, they never did it for one person. They did it for a love of freedom. A freedom guaranteed in the choice of, for, and by the people.
We can all agree to disagree. We can all drink from different fountains. But what we cannot do is to disgrace those who have fought for freedom.
Today the election is over, the outcome clear. But there is a deafening silence in the halls of our government. I am a registered independent. I have no party. But I recognize that it is ONLY with two great parties (or more), debating each other, coming to some central area of agreement, that our nation can thrive.
I’m asking you, personally, as someone who has stood with you, to please exercise the courage to LEAD a strong voicing of today’s reality. Please stand as a man for justice and freedom. Stand for the voting process and those millions of volunteers. Stand for integrity.
The election is over the transition must now be focused on saving this country from pandemic, political and economic triple threats. Together, hopefully, two parties can find this common ground and return to healthy debate.
I thank you for acknowledging the winner, but now I ask you to publicly, loudly and emphatically call for a peaceful transition of power.
BRIAN NICHOLSON
President/co-owner
Red Jacket Orchards, Geneva