To Rep. Reed: Time to move on gun bills
To the Editor:
A letter to the Honorable Thomas Reed,
Once again we see American citizens gunned down by other American citizens, using assault-type rifles, and your fellow Republicans are saying things like “this isn’t the time for this discussion,” “this is a mental health issue,” “there’s no energy for an assault-weapon ban,” “I think we can find common ground when we get back to Washington,” or, my personal favorite “Democrats need to get a backbone.”
There have been two arms control bills sitting on Sen. McConnell’s desk since January and February, passed by the House with even some Republican support. The vast majority of Americans wants the assault weapons ban reinstated and strengthened to make sure no one is buying one anywhere — gun shows, Walmart, on the internet, wherever.
Most Americans feel a universal background check is a sensible approach to this problem and that any anger, violence, or mental health issue is a big red flag to anyone’s passing that check. There is definitely a mental health component to this problem, and what has the Republican response to that been? You’ve voted consistently to decrease funding for the clinics that provide the majority of the mental health counseling in this country.
It was a restoration of faith in at least some of the world’s politicians when New Zealand passed sensible gun control laws within 10 days of the massacre in that country earlier this year. Apparently they don’t have the equivalent of the NRA and the gun manufacturers’ lobby actively working against common sense and safety.
You need to do three things. Get a backbone, contact your colleagues in the Senate and urge them to override McConnell’s objections, and get action on the bills already waiting. Get on board with efforts to address the mental health problem and “open-season” mentality expressed by our current gun laws.
Finally, tell me exactly how much funding your campaign receives from the NRA and from the gun manufacturers. I await your response, hoping against hope it is not one of your canned responses.
VIRGINIA KONZ
Seneca Falls
