To stop gun deaths, vote for common-sense politicians
To the Editor:
Mr. Reynolds of SCOPE got two things absolutely right [Finger Lakes Times, July 16, “Guest Appearance: GUEST APPEARANCE: Change culture not gun laws”]. Rushing gun safety laws through in an emotional moment is not a good idea. And, obviously, guns themselves don’t cause mass shootings. As he says, it’s “the culture.”
It is of course groups like SCOPE, the NRA and countless other shills for the arms industry that have, for decades, effectively opposed all calmly and carefully considered attempts to enact any reasonable, common sense gun safety legislation whatsoever.
Their false but effective propaganda has led millions of gun owners (I am one) to believe that regulating guns or even outlawing civilian possession of weapons specifically designed for rapid mass killing of people (war) somehow threatens our common right to own rifles and pistols for hunting or other legitimate purposes.
And that “culture” responsible for our gun death epidemic? It is in great part the creation of these gun promoters’ own propaganda — a right-wing political witches’ brew of fear, hate, resentment and violence. The sick fascination with firearms and killing has not only led to school shootings and a hundred gun deaths every day of the year but now threatens our American democracy itself.
But we can’t put all the blame on the right-wing extremists or the unprincipled politicians they push us to vote for. Our country is, for now, still a democracy. The politicians represent US. WE voted to put them in office.
And it’s not as if gun safety is a complicated issue, once you clear away the phony alarms and fake patriotism of the gun groups.
Look, if you have young kids, do you leave sharp knives lying around? If your 15-year-old keeps insisting that he’s old enough to drive, do you let him anywhere near your car keys? If you do, and your daughter slices off her finger or your son kills a pedestrian, whose fault is it?
We are a nation of some 340 million. In the best of times there would be hundreds of thousands of battling spouses, depressed teenagers, angry drivers — not to mention criminals and haters of every kind. Why in the world would we want everyone to have easy access to guns?
We’ve 40,000 gun deaths a year, and God knows how many maimed for life. Last July Fourth weekend 790 Americans were shot. Not in Iraq. Not Afghanistan. Here. Two hundred and twenty died.
Is this a political matter? Of course it is! That’s how we make laws.
Your vote matters! If you want to stop the flood of guns and gun deaths and protect responsible gun ownership, vote for those politicians who will legislate common-sense gun safety laws.
If you don’t, well, that’s how we got here.
BENGT SWARD
Himrod