To stop gun violence, start with troubled major cities
To the Editor:
Regarding Mr. Fitzgerald’s Friday, Aug. 9 column in the Finger Lakes Times, “Past time to do something”:
Unfortunately, too many people today can’t think for themselves. They rely on politicians, some news outlets and other social media that report inaccurate and/or incomplete information. Take gun violence in America today and look at it in that perspective.
We have a crime problem where criminals and other deranged people are using guns to kill and injure people. Most, if not all, of these people telegraph what they are going to do before they act and no one or very few people, if ever, notify the authorities. Many times the people or agencies notified fail to act on the information provided; the Parkland shooting is a good example.
Let’s look at where the most criminals who use guns kill people and have done so for years — Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit and Washington, D.C. These shootings can be stopped if politicians would listen to the police agencies that work in these jurisdictions and take their advice. These agencies know what it takes to stop crime.
Unfortunately, many of these agencies are run by the politically elite who control the police chief and the rank and file officers police are left powerless to act. The politically elite that run these cities don’t want change, they want to keep the citizens frightened and dependent on big government.
So, the part of the column that you wrote that I agree with is, “Incumbents who aren’t willing or lack the political will to do so should be unceremoniously shown the electoral door.”
The above four cities would be a good start.
DIETER KRAEMER
President, Seneca County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs