To treat each other fairly we must judge as individuals
To the Editor:
Finger Lakes Times’ readers have been asked to restore civility to the public square. (Steve Buchiere, Aug. 22). Let us start by treating others as individual human beings, rather than as members of groups, and understanding that “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” are individual — rather than collective — rights. Also, let’s acknowledge that civic responsibility is as important as civil rights. Finally, let’s ensure that public education nurtures learning about all the rights and responsibilities of self-governing free people.
In his book “Race: A Study in Superstition,” Jacquez Barzun, the pre-eminent U.S. public intellectual of the last century, expressed this extraordinary idea: He hoped his readers would forget all his research, while remembering only its point. The research? Over 200 pages documenting the “inconsistent racial fantasies developed in civilized Europe” from 1785 to 1965. The point? That by rejecting those fantasies — which Barzun calls “race-thinking — we can “learn to see and to believe that generalities about groups, even when true, tell us nothing about the individual, and that it is the individual we must judge.”
After completing his research and writing, Barzun considered not publishing Race. In 1937, when he could no longer ignore the European race-thinking of the period, which would soon lead to the racial horrors of World War II, he relented. In 1965, motivated by the civil rights race-thinking in our own country, he revised and published a second edition. It’s preface, “Racism Today,” is Barzun’s witness to our civic responsibility.
In it, Barzun asserts that if we want the calm of social justice, we must “uproot the habit of hating and despising en masse on the basis of imputed traits.”
Finally, Barzun warns that we must be intentional about educating our citizenry, writing that for social peace, judging others as individuals “must become a moral imperative; it must be taught as we teach ‘Thou shall not steal’ and ‘Thou shall not kill.’ Part of the common upbringing must consist of showing the danger and folly of thinking that groups are made up of identical hateful or identical lovable people.”
We don’t have to love our neighbors — the original program of the carpenter of Galilee. And we must never hate, especially on the basis of superficial traits of amorphous groupings of our fellow human beings. However, we do need to treat each other fairly, which demands that we judge each other as individuals, created equally, but with minds uniquely differentiated from one another.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva