Tobacco control is an ongoing effort
To the Editor:
As a partner in the New York State Tobacco Control Program, Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes met with state Sens. Tom O’Mara and Pam Helming, and Assemblymen Jeff Gallahan and Phil Palmesano, to talk about the success of their efforts to reduce statewide smoking rates, as well as the importance of continuing efforts to meet tobacco control needs among underserved communities and populations.
According to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health, the state’s average adult and high school smoking rates have dropped to their lowest in history, 12.8% and 2.4%, respectively. At the same time, throughout New York state, smoking rates are highest among adults who report frequent mental distress at 27.7%; adults with less than a high school education, at 21.5%; and adults with an annual household income of less than $25,000, at 20.4%. E-cigarette use among New York’s high school-age youth is dangerously high at 22.5%, as well.
TACFL director Joseph Savino said, “Overall, adult smoking rates in the region are decreasing, but those results are not equal across all communities here in the Finger Lakes. The youth epidemic of e-cigarette use is still underway, and underserved communities remain at the mercy of tobacco companies who continue to rely on predatory marketing to create new customers and lifelong addictions that will keep them buying tobacco products.”
The state health department reports, from 2018 to ’21, Ontario County’s adult smoking rate dropped from 21.9% to 17.4%. In Wayne County rates dropped from 24.5% to 22.3%; Yates County adult smoking rate is down nearly 5% from 13.3% to 8.8%. In Seneca County, however, the adult smoking rate has increased from 15.3% to 19.5%.
New York State Tobacco Control Partners have contributed to the drop in tobacco use rates through policy-driven, cost effective and evidence-based approaches, including educating the public and legislators about the benefits of increasing the tobacco purchase age from 18-21, and the removal of flavored tobacco products from shelves.
Each year, 22,000 New Yorkers die due to smoking, and thousands more live with illnesses related to tobacco use. Addressing tobacco use remains as important as ever given that smokers and former smokers are at increased risk of developing severe illness if they get Covid-19.
In New York, annual healthcare costs directly caused by smoking are estimated to be $9.7 billion, a tax burden of $937 for each household every year. To combat the deadly impact of smoking, the CDC recommends a $203 million annual investment in New York State’s Tobacco Control Program.
JENNIFER SOLOMON
Communications
Northeast Region
American Lung Association