Too much police presence for car full of kids?
To the Editor:
I was out walking the other night in order to get some fresh air before I “hit the hay.” I saw some red-and-white lights flashing on Routes 5&20. As I got closer, I counted one GPD police cruiser behind a pulled over car and the grey GPD “unmarked” cop car behind that. As I approached the scene another GPD cruiser pulled up, and the officer went up to the car full of young men and women.
I wondered if I should say nothing and keep walking or take a chance and start a relatively friendly conversation with these cops. As I approached one of the four (yes, four!) officers shining their flashlights in and outside the car, as if it were getting an inspection, I said innocently enough, “It must be a slow night, huh, guys?” only to be answered by a lot of awkwardness from the two roadside cops.
So, I tried another icebreaker, something to the effect of what did they get pulled over for? Drugs, speeding? The tall officer stated, “We are not going to discuss this now,” and he asked me to step back a little. At that point I decided to walk away, but I said something like it just seems fishy to me with three cop cars and four officers JUST for a car full of kids!
I walked to the corner and was going to go to the lake but decided I was too tired. The railroad track is there, and since the shortest distance between two points is a straight line, that is the return route I used.
It gets even better, folks! As I’m passing the “scene,” one of the cops has to make sure that I know I’m walking on private property and that it would be advisable for me to walk elsewhere. Are you kidding me, officer? I thought it was the RR company’s responsibility to inform me of that, not yours! I decided to ignore him and do my best to “turn the other cheek.
This is not the first time I have seen cops have an excessive presence in our city. Why is that? Is there some rule of thumb of which I am not aware? One more thing: Do the police officers wear cameras? Will they be required to soon? In my opinion, that would be a very effective tool for investigators and the public, as well.
If only there were an agency that could police the police!! Hint, hint ...
JIM GREGOIRE
Geneva
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.