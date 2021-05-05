To the Editor:
The Torrey Planning Board should not have voted on the Greenidge Generation site plan without all the facts.
More objective testing on water quality and temperatures, air emissions, noise levels would have presented a different picture. The board voted without all the facts.
The object of a planning board is to study all the data — ALL the data — and then vote. We have a lot of interested parties here and now perhaps some legal battles lie ahead. Maybe we should follow the money and favors, too!
DANA GERSBACH
Shortsville