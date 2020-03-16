To the Editor:
The tours run by Seneca White Deer, Inc. were a wonderful experience!
Tours were guided by volunteers who cared about the wild life and military history at the depot were expertly conducted. The knowledge of the tour guides was extraordinary! The landlord is responsible for shutting down this wonderful organization's tours.
Operating costs have soared as high as the eagles and made it impossible for a non-profit to continue operations. This man who is driven by $$ and not by truly wanting to educate the public at a reasonable cost, so everyone can enjoy. He saw the success of Seneca White Deer, Inc. and decided to capitalize on the idea with his own tours. Please do not patronize Deer Haven Park Tours and play into this man's greedy nature.
Seneca White Deer, Inc. tours will be dearly missed and never matched in knowledge or affordability!
MARGARET C. DAILEY
Grottoes, Virginia