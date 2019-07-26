To the Editor:
Many thanks to the members of the Democratic Party in the town of Ontario who attended our recent party caucus and supported us as candidates for town office on Row A in November 2019. We are honored to represent the Democratic Party in Ontario in this year’s local elections.
Our theme this year is “A Clean Sweep” of the existing, one-party majority of the Ontario Town Board.
Any residents who have a change of address, change of name, are new residents of Ontario, wish to apply for a ballot for persons unable to visit the polls or need an absentee ballot are invited to contact the Wayne County Board of Elections by phone, (315) 946-7400, by mail, PO Box 636, Lyons, N.Y. 14489-0636 or by email, elections@wayne.co.ny.us.
We invite residents and voters to share with us their suggestions and ideas for Ontario’s future. We look forward to meeting friends and neighbors on the campaign trail this fall.
JIM SWITZER, candidate for town and county supervisor
On behalf of the 2019 Democratic Party candidates Jeff Lapp, Michael Schoene, David Burns, Debra De Minck, Paul Sucher
