To the Editor:
Gary Ezell's March 11 letter "A lot of things defied logic in columnist's take on scandal" was spot on. I have read a number of Mr. D'Amico's "Voice of D'Amocracy" columns. He is a local right-winger who should not be writing for the FLT.
In fact I wish the FLT would fact-check columns (especially from local writers) and Letters to the Editor. I have read many letters that were written by people using alternative facts! If an article or letter is factually incorrect the FLT should list the correct information and the facts data source following the article.
The real tragedy of the pandemic is that it has been politicized and we have Trump to thank for that. The virus doesn't care if you're on the right or left. I know a few Trumpers who unfortunately have learned a lesson the hard way and they survived. We can only imagine how many lives would have been saved if the last administration had gotten behind the science and not played political football with it. Over half a million Americans dead and counting and we still have people out there not wearing masks and governors not mandating them!
DAVID CLARY
Waterloo
(Editor's Note: The FLT tries to fact-check all letters and opinion pieces but is simply unable to catch every single "alternative fact," as Mr. Clary states. When those alternative facts to get published either in a letter to the editor or a locally written oped piece, it is our hope that other sharp-eyed readers will write a letter to the editor to correct the record.)