Travel agents remain important
To the Editor:
If you haven’t used a travel advisor recently, you may be thinking that travel agencies are a thing of the past. But did you know the travel advisor profession is not only growing, but thriving?
May 3 was Global Travel Advisor Day — an opportunity to highlight the critical role that travel advisors play in the broader travel and tourism industry. According to the U.S. Travel Association, with an economic output of $2.6 trillion in 2022, travel serves as an essential catalyst for the U.S. economy and helps to fuel connection and innovation within other industries.
As a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors, I am proud of the role I play in that economy. While the physical elements of travel include planes, trains, cars, hotels, cruises, tours and more, it is the travel advisor who is the essential link.
Americans have proven that they will let nothing get in the way of the life-enriching experiences that travel provides. Yet, with each trip, travelers often face more questions than answers. It is the travel advisor who’s there when things go awry.
Please join me, my fellow travel advisors and media outlets around the globe in highlighting Global Travel Advisor Day on May 3. I encourage you to rely on knowledgeable and experienced travel advisors as a resource to help aid you through the confusing complexities of travel.
KEITH GOODWIN
Cortland