To the Editor:
The Constitution is clear that removal from office is the only remedy that Congress has when convicting a government official of impeachment charges. No matter how much we believe that Trump was responsible for Jan. 6, the Congress simply can't make its own rules. Perhaps they should look at an amendment that would do away with what is now being called the "January pass," but that's a matter for the future.
As to whether or not a past president can be held criminally liable for his actions while president will be a matter for the courts. However, in general, the courts have held that former presidents can't be charged for actions while president — a real catch 22.
Don't get me wrong, I think Trump's actions were clearly meant to incite and led at least in part to the insurrection and deaths and indeed was incitement. But the president is the embodiment of an entire branch (one-third) of the federal triumvirate and as such we must tread carefully in order not to undo the fragile "balance of power" that our Constitution rests on. That balance of power and the checks and balances that they represent, with few exceptions, has served us well for over 200 years.
KENNETH CAMPBELL
Dresden