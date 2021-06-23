To the Editor:
I am unsure which is more troubling, the actions leading to the abrupt end of the Geneva City Council work session on June 7, or the seemingly one-sided article in the Finger Lakes Times and the responses of many of our councilors.
The article “Chaos at Council Meeting” quotes an out-of-context councilor Salamendra on two occasions. What the article does not cover however is the crowd, mostly consisting of Mike Pinco’s group, calling her “scum” at the previous meeting, or shouting and demanding that councilor Salamendra leave the work session. Nor does it cover councilor Noone interrupting and insulting councilor Camera while he was asking questions of Chief Passalaqua. This is particularly ironic considering Noone’s official comments in the paper.
I can see why people take offense when councilor Salamendra challenges the narrative given by Chief Passalaqua and the more conservative members of City Council. She is pointed and unapologetic with her words on a subject that many residents hold dear. Councilors, residents and readers have every right to disagree with what she says, but they have no right to try to kick her out of a Council meeting that she was elected to attend.
If members of the People’s Peaceful Protest did anything of this nature to any of the councilors who are against the Police Review Board, they would have surely best escorted out of the building and lambasted by the city. It is difficult not to conclude that there is a double standard here in Geneva.
MICHAEL SALOTTO
Geneva