To the Editor:
As much as I am for protecting our environment, as trees produce oxygen, property owners should make the ultimate call on whether a tree needs to be pruned or removed in cases where it's dead or poses a safety hazard. A homeowner shouldn't have to get permission or pay any governmental entity some permit fee to remove a tree.
I have many trees and very large gardens surrounding my house. Many were planted 26 years ago, when we moved in. Many were left on our lot. Unfortunately, we had to take down eight Ash trees due to the Emerald Ash Borer and have replaced many. This is the first time in my 65 years we have ever had to remove a tree.
Ask yourselves:
1. Do you think a property owner wants to spend thousands of dollars removing trees?
2. A rule such as having to have an arborist inspect your tree to get a permit to have it taken down will require too much time of the arborist, a qualified tree expert.
3. Will only impact maybe 20% of the property owners in the City of Canandaigua with trees old enough to have some historic value? Much of the 20% will include landlords who will not take down any trees until they fall down.
4. I have surveyed my neighborhood and there are no historic, large trees here that would require inspection to take them down. The only trees in front of houses are city trees or small ornamentals.
The brick house on the corner of North Main and Scotland that began this silliness has always been a favorite of mine. I love looking at the beautiful architecture of the home now that I can see it. Almost daily, I drive up Pearl Street and feel so sad looking at the trees on the east side that have been decimated due to the power lines. These are all trees on city property. Instead of targeting the hard-working people who pay property taxes, perhaps the city would be well-advised to focus its efforts on ensuring trees remain clear of transmission lines. It’s a public safety issue.
In "Gran Torino," Clint Eastwood said it best when he said, "Get off my lawn." Let’s face it, people continue to leave the city of Canandaigua. Could it be overbearing city ordinances, rules, and regulations placed on its residents?
If the City Council’s overall goal is control trees on private property, then Canandaigua will no longer be known as "The Chosen Spot." To put it another way, the message you’re sending is very clear: City Council’s proposed tree ordinance is just one more reason for residents and taxpayers to flee, adding to the state’s accelerating out-migration crisis.
CINDY PATTERSON WADE
Canandaigua